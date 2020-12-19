Elysium Achieves Market Cap of $1,192.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.65 or 0.00509012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000274 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

