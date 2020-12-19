Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESI. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

ESI opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

