Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Trading Up 5%

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.58 and last traded at $119.29. Approximately 132,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 134,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIDX shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of -0.26.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $797,905.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,136.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,058 over the last 90 days. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 48.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 43.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

