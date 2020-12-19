Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) Shares Gap Down to $68.00

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.00, but opened at $65.60. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) shares last traded at $68.84, with a volume of 70,022 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.13 million and a PE ratio of 12.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L)’s payout ratio is 1.09%.

In related news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 14,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

About Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

