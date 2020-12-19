Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $40.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.30 million and the lowest is $28.10 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $66.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $148.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $158.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $168.48 million, with estimates ranging from $145.20 million to $195.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.18.

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,325. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $320.88 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 177,443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

