DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Salzgitter stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

