Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dynex Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

DX stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $415.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.