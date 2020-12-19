Dynamic Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Dynamic has a market cap of $9.07 million and $48,053.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,071.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.27 or 0.02840199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00468453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.07 or 0.01378618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.41 or 0.00682264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00323638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00028168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00080482 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,214,561 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

