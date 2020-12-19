Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DND. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$26.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

TSE DND opened at C$43.77 on Wednesday. Dye & Durham Limited has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$45.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.31.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.6302864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

