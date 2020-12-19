Duston Williams Sells 31,277 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $992,419.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,942.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NTNX opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 15.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 24.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nutanix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.