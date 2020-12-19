Duston Williams Sells 31,277 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $992,419.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,942.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NTNX opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.95.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.
