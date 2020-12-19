Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €27.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DUE. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €31.32 ($36.84).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.96. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52 week high of €33.38 ($39.27).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

