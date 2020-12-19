Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.42.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 53,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,342,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,724. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

