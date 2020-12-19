Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of DPG opened at $11.52 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.