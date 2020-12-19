Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives $33.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of research firms have commented on DRQ. Cowen reduced their price target on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $47,939.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,859.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,153.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,061 shares of company stock worth $1,894,666. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 45.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 33.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 62.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 632,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.47. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.