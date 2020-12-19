DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

NYSE:DRD opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $818.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.88. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,145,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 239,460 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at about $4,161,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 31.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.