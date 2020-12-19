DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
DRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.
NYSE:DRD opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $818.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.88. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.05.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
