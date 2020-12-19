Dragonchain Price Hits $0.0622 on Top Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $23.00 million and approximately $126,083.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00059041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00397342 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.45 or 0.02502890 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,488,626 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.