Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Trading Up 11%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) rose 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 121,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 478,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Dragon Victory International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

