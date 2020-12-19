DPW (NYSE:DPW) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.49. DPW shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 27,972 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About DPW (NYSE:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

