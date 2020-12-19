DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU) Shares Down 2.4%

DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.30 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.90 ($0.57). 135,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 227,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,710.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.91.

DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) Company Profile (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 754 stores, which included 542 in Turkey, 199 in Russia, nine in Azerbaijan, and four in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.