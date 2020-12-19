DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

DOYU stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,274. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.12. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 285,291 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

