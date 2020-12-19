DopeCoin (DOPE) Trading 57.6% Higher Over Last Week

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 57.6% higher against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $268,784.89 and $10,004.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

