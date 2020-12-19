Donegal Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.
Donegal Group has increased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years.
NASDAQ:DGICB opened at $12.17 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $354.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.
Donegal Group Company Profile
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.
