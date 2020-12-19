Donegal Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

NASDAQ:DGICB opened at $12.17 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $354.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $193.24 million during the quarter.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

