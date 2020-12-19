Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.30 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $416.29 million and a PE ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $193.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. Also, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $169,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,882 shares of company stock worth $1,491,905 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.