Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Upgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Get Domtar alerts:

NYSE UFS traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $32.20. 1,171,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,505. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 201.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domtar will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 607,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domtar by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 726,262 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Domtar by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 499,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domtar by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.