Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.61.

D stock opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.04. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3,768.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after buying an additional 984,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,592,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

