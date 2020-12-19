Dock 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.38 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Dock has a market cap of $8.35 million and $3.38 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00058490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00396448 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.04 or 0.02489738 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,461,743 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dock

