DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) CEO Buys $95,496.00 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) CEO Zachary Parker bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $95,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,912.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.78. DLH Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.04.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,871,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLH by 15.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of DLH by 3.8% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 121,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

DLHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

