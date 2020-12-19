Dimecoin (DIME) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,591.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 50.6% lower against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $804,590.77 and approximately $15,591.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035735 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002089 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

