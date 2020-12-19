DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $4,588.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00670732 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001248 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000421 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,091,539,786 coins and its circulating supply is 4,875,514,582 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

