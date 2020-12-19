Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 40.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $140,111.96 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,696,423 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

