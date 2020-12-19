Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $140,111.96 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,696,423 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

