Digital Gold Market Cap Reaches $834,415.02 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for about $61.67 or 0.00267119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $834,415.02 and $942,329.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00137922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00771374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00201226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00382039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00078422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00123766 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

