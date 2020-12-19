Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley restated a sell rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Digi International has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Digi International’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 20.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

