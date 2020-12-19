Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.61 Million

Analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report $90.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.56 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $186.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $596.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.03 million to $605.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $537.07 million, with estimates ranging from $501.20 million to $590.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,277,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 700,658 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 256,489 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSSI opened at $6.64 on Monday. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $268.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

