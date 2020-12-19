DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

DHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.10.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DHT by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 475,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 170,816 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

