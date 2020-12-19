DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $402.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $398.00 to $402.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DexCom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.33.

DXCM stock opened at $358.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. DexCom has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,629 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in DexCom by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $180,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

