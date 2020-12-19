Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBRBY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

