Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Hold

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $500.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $400.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $480.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $516.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold 53,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

