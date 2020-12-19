Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $515.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $515.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

NVDA stock opened at $530.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,133 shares of company stock valued at $573,593 and sold 56,938 shares valued at $31,326,131. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

