Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $30.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FHI. TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Hermes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Federated Hermes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Hermes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

FHI stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 540,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $222,073,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $126,735,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,838,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

