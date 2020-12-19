DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $52.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $86,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $70,143,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $65,726,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 687,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

