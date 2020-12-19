Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading Up 8% This Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $17.19 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00058564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00393149 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00027748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $579.58 or 0.02503466 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

