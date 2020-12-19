DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 7,137.17 Average PT from Analysts

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,137.17 ($93.25).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,393 ($96.59) price objective on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price target on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

DCC stock opened at GBX 5,450 ($71.20) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,530.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,233.11. DCC plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 51.95 ($0.68) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. DCC plc (DCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

DCC plc (DCC.L) Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

