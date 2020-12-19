David P. Bennett Sells 6,372 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David P. Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00.

Flex stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,576. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

