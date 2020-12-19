David L. Nunes Sells 7,500 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rayonier stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,867,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,085,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,961,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,627,000 after purchasing an additional 482,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 612,052 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Rayonier by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,547,000 after purchasing an additional 68,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Securities Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

