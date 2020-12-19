Datum Reaches Market Cap of $811,365.86 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $811,365.86 and $85,374.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00057792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00387348 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00026322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $571.86 or 0.02386520 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.