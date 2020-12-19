DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.21

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and traded as high as $13.98. DarioHealth shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 113,594 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DarioHealth by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DarioHealth by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

