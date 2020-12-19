Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DARE. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Daré Bioscience presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.42.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $53.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DARE. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 387.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive vaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

