DAOstack Trading 3% Higher This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $6.42 million and $5,971.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,154.79 or 0.99933773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022882 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017538 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00063358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.