Dan Alexandru Solomon Sells 394,320 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $17,961,276.00.

Dan Alexandru Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $683,993.16.

On Friday, October 16th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 45,132 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,371,561.48.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $593,774.55.

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,420. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,868 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in PagerDuty by 728.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

